Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an eight-person online multiplayer game set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe

Bandai Namco has announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an asymmetrical online survival action experience set in the Dragon Ball Xenoverse universe slated for release sometime in 2022.

The game is an eight-person online multiplayer that combines both cooperative and competitive modes full of asymmetrical online survival action.

Breakers consists of 7v1 matches where seven normal “Survivors” have been sucked into a mysterious phenomenon called the “Temporal Seam”. Here, they must contend with the overwhelming power of the eighth player, the franchise iconic rival “Raider,” whose task is to obliterate the Survivor team.

The Survivors won’t have any superpowers and must rely on various power-up items, weapons, and pilotable vehicles to battle and evade the Raider while searching for the Super Time Machine to escape. Concurrently, the Raider will be able to play as Cell, Buu, or Frieza.

A Survivor character customization mode will enable players to design their match avatars by using familiar Dragon Ball Survivor skins and decorative equipment earned with in-game credits or via optional in-game purchases.

Additionally, the game will link save data with Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

A closed beta test will be held on PC, enabling players to get their hands on the game early. Details regarding registration will be shared soon by the publisher.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be available for purchase digitally and at brick and mortar retailers for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. It will be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.