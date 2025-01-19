Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero looks to be giving fans exactly what it wants in its first DLC pack: characters that will inevitably end up being way too OP

The first DLC pack coming to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has been properly revealed, and fans probably won't be surprised to see it's based on the most recent movie.

While Dragon Ball might have a new anime in the form of Daima currently, it's technically a sequel to the original Z series, set before the events of Super. Currently the furthest entry in the series is Super Hero, the 3D animated film focused on Gohan and Piccolo that gave the pair of them some powerful new forms. Fans of the film have been hoping that these forms would come to the game for a while, as it had already been confirmed that a couple of characters from it, Gamma 1 and 2, would be appearing. And now a new trailer released by Bandai Namco this week has shown off all of the characters coming in the first DLC pack, which yes, does include Orange Piccolo and Beast form Gohan.

The trailer confirmed that a total of 11 playable characters are being added in, four for Gohan which includes his new base form, Super Saiyan form, Ultimate form, and the aforementioned Beast form. Piccolo makes up four of them too, with a new base, powered up, Orange form, and even the giant Orange form he takes to try to beat Cell Max. Speaking of, Cell Max is there too, and like Great Ape Vegeta and other characters, he's giant too. And, as previously confirmed, Gamma 1 and 2 will be playable too, complete with their onomatopoeic impact sounds showing up while fighting. I'm sure Gohan and Piccolo will be notably strong, so I can't wait to see them being used constantly online.

It doesn't look like any story stuff is being added, but it is getting three new custom battles at least. You also get Piccolo's Red Ribbon soldier disguise as a costume, and Bandai also said "that's not all" but it's not particularly clear what that means. In any case, those with the season pass will get the DLC three days early on January 20, so you've only got to wait until tomorrow to play it now. Happy punching!