Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero blasts past 100k concurrent players on Steam as early access period concludes

Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero has surpassed over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, following the conclusion of its early access release window. As of writing it is at the top of the store's Top Selling list.

The game, which is brilliant by the way as noted in our review, hit this eye-catching milestone overnight. Before that, it was hovering somewhere between 80-90 thousand purely from those who spent a little extra to play the game early. It's also worth noting the obvious, that this figure doesn't take into account PlayStation and Xbox players.

This surge in players has resulted in new wave of reactions and overwhelming joy at the content offering. Some of this stems from the single player, which features multiple interesting moments players are discovering for the first time. An early example (we don't want to spoil anyhing, of course) comes from Goku's battle against Vegeta's monkey form, which is bodying players left and right. It's proven so tricky that Bandai Namco has come out and recommended lowering the difficulty. If you're stubborn like me it's worth noting that spamming kamehamehas at distance is a neat trick for taking him out.

Others have thrown themselves at the multiplayer, which is equally wonderful. Much joy I've seen online stems from tense battles between players, including some who have taken a liking to winning using some of the game's weaker characters. Take Marcus, who we can see here having a lot of fun with Cell Jr. You love to see it.

Overall, regardless of what part of the game people are enjoying it, it's wonderful to see so many people hop in and have a great time. Are you one such player? Let us know below, as well as what part of the game you like the most!