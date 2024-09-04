Who's got blonde hair, blue eyes, and hair that defies gravity? It's mini Goku in the latest trailer for Dragon Ball Daima

A brand new trailer for Dragon Ball Daima has dropped ahead of its release next month, and it finally confirms that even while small, Goku can still go Super Saiyan.

There hasn't been all that many trailers for Dragon Ball Daima just yet, but the latest one will probably be the most exciting one for those of you that still think Goku going Super Saiyan is the coolest thing ever. For those that haven't even heard of it yet, Dragon Ball Daima shows Goku and co shrunk down to child-height for a mysterious reason, setting off to figure out why, but until now it wasn't clear if that affected Goku's ability to turn Super Saiyan or not. As it turns out, no, it doesn't as demonstrated in this latest trailer which you can check out below.

Fans of the original Japanese dub will also be very happy to hear that the iconic voice behind Goku, Masako Nozawa, will be returning to voice the character (as if there could be anyone else). She's also joined by some new voices, with Yumiko Kobayashi (Crayon Shin-Chan, Soul Eater) joining as the mini version of the Supreme Kai, Koki Uchiyama (My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen) as Glorio, a brand new character for the series, and Fairouz Ai (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, Chainsaw Man) as Panzy, again another new character. The trailer also offers a taste of the show's opening theme, which is by Zedd and features C&K.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Dragon Ball Daima will be airing October 11 in Japan, the exact same day that the newest game based on the series Sparking! Zero is planned for release. There currently isn't any confirmation as to where it will be airing or streaming internationally, and the dub cast hasn't been announced yet either (though for the most part I imagine it'll be obvious and just a matter of time), so you might have to wait a little while longer to check it out then you'd hope.