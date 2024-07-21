I can't wait to cry my eyes out when Dragon Ball Daima finally releases in October

A new trailer for the upcoming Dragon Ball anime Daima has dropped, and it's brought a release month along with it.

Earlier this week, Toei Animation shared a new look at Dragon Ball Daima, revealing some new characters that Goku and co will have to face off against. These new characters include Glorio, the blue fella who looks like he has it out for Goku, Gomah, a funny looking evil clown guy (and presumably this series' big bad), and Masked Majin, who's a bit more mysterious. Miniature versions of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and the Supreme Kai all make an appearance, the latter most seeming to be quite prominent alongside Goku, so it's possible the Kais will be important somehow this time around.

Unfortunately, Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away earlier this year at the age of 68, making Daima his final project, and the last time he will have worked on the series in an official capacity. Before he passed, he shared a comment about it, saying: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they’ll head off to a new world! It’s a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his nyoibo (power pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time. I'm actually putting a lot more into this than usual. Things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball World. Hope you all enjoy these different-from-usual battles that are cute and powerful!"

While the series is likely to be a mix of comedy and action like always, I'm still expecting to shed a few tears given the context of it all. The arrival of the new trailer also finally confirmed that long-time Goku voice actor Masako Nozawa will be back to voice the character.