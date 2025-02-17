Dragon Ball Daima finally made a beloved transformation canon 28 years after it first debuted, so of course fans have already modded it into Sparking! Zero

It was a big week last week for Dragon Ball fans with the canon introduction of a fan favourite form in Daima, and yes, someone's modded it into Sparking! Zero.

Spoilers ahead for Dragon Ball Daima.

Dragon Ball Daima has been big for fans of the long running shonen series that mostly like to point at a screen screaming when their favourite buff boy has some kind of new transformation, with this latest series notably finally seeing Vegeta turn Super Saiyan 3, a form he's never canonically taken, despite achieving a literal god-like form. It's been a sore sport for many fans all the same, so plenty were pleased that he finally managed to transform. However, good old Akira Toriyama still had another trick up his sleeves, as the latest episode saw everyone's favourite Saiyan, Goku, turn into Super Saiyan 4, a form that has only ever been seen in Dragon Ball GT, a non-canonical series that continued on from where Z left off.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Toriyama did design the form for the series, but had no involvement beyond that, and much like finally making Gogeta and Broly canon a few years ago, he's finally done it with Super Saiyan 4, a form first introduced 28 years ago. Fans are understandably excited, and less than a week after the episode even aired, there are already mods for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero that adds it into the game (thanks, TheGamer). The mod comes from EmiG84, which honestly looks good enough to be an official model, and is super quick work given the turn around.

Presumably this mod won't be needed in the coming months, as there is more DLC on the way to Sparking! Zero, which does include the kid version of Vegeta from Daima, so it feels like a pretty safe assumption that Super Saiyan 4 Goku will be added in too. When that might be, you'll have to wait and find out, but if you're playing on PC you do have this as an option at least.