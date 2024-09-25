Dragon Ball Daima brings back one of its most iconic Goku voices in its first English dub trailer

The first dub trailer for Dragon Ball Daima is here, and fans of the OG series will be incredibly happy to hear that Stephanie Nadolny is back to voice Goku.

Ever since Dragon Ball Daima was revealed, fans have been wondering who will be voicing series protagonist Goku. After all, in this series the beloved Saiyan has been shrunk down to the size of a child (GT forever), so Sean Schemel's deeper tones might not have been so appropriate. In the Japanese dub, Masako Nozawa voices every incarnation of the character, including adult Goku, so it was no surprise to hear that she was returning for the new series. And while her name hasn't been explicitly mentioned anywhere just yet, anyone that knows her voice will instantly recognise that the first dub trailer for Dragon Ball Daima features the voice of none other than Stephanie Nadolny, the actor behind kid Goku in the original series.

Nadolny specifically voiced the character in the Funimation dub, which is the de facto canonical dub when it comes to the English localisation - that's where you'll find people like Schemel, Christopher Sabat, and Kyle Herbet. Fans have really been hoping Nadolny would return to voice the character, as she hasn't actually voiced the character since 2010 for the Nintendo DS game Dragon Ball: Origins 2. In fact, she hasn't done all that much voice acting in the past decade at all, so it's great to see (or hear, rather) that she's coming back for this series.

US fans will also be happy to hear that the world English dub premiere of Dragon Ball Daima will be coming to theatres from November 10-12 where the first three episodes will be screened. The rest of the English dub cast hasn't been confirmed yet, but judging from trailers the usual cast of characters won't feature as much as they normally do - this'll also be the first time we see kid versions of a lot of them, so you might want to prepare for some unfamiliar voices.

On the Japanese language front, Dragon Ball Daima is dropping the same day as Sparking! Zero, October 11, and it'll be available to stream on Crunchyroll.