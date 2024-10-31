Dragon Age: Veilguard - How to Romance every companion

Love is in the air of the Lighthouse in Dragon Age: Veilguard, continuing the grand tradition of romanceable companions in Bioware RPGs.

With seven different companions to choose from, Rook is free to cosy up to as many or as few of them as they wish during their adventure, but it’s well worth exploring every option with all of your allies - delving into the backstory of this misfit gang of warriors and specialists is one of the best parts of Veilguard, after all.

Here’s everything you need to know about romancing every companion in Dragon Age: Veilguard, including what to look out for, how many companions you can romance and the looser restrictions on love in this game compared to previous entries in the series.

How to romance companions in Dragon Age: Veilguard

Romance in Dragon Age: Veilguard is relatively simple, but there are a few nuances that are easy to miss.

To romance a companion you need to:

Speak to your desired companion in their room at the Lighthouse whenever a regular conversation or time-sensitive conversation icon appears

Choose the heart-shaped romance dialogue options whenever you speak to them

Accompany your desired romance partner on the “outing” quests they give you during these conversations. This will give you more opportunities to choose romance dialogue

As you proceed into the late-game, you will eventually get the opportunity to take your relationship with your chosen partner to the next stage.

There are a couple more key things you need to know though. First, when you receive an outing quest with a character you’re interested in, you need to complete it immediately. Without delving into specific spoilers, the main story will sometimes change the ways you can interact with your companions, which means outing quests are missable!

Second, romance in Veilguard is different from companion level. You gain companion level with different characters by completing quests with them in your party and choosing dialogue options and actions they agree with (this is very forgiving, in my experience they rarely disagree outside of major decisions).

Companion level is important for combat and gameplay, but doesn’t seem to figure in romance - just stick with their conversations and choose the heart-shaped options to plant the seed of romance.

How many characters can you Romance in Dragon Age: Veilguard?

In Dragon Age: Veilguard you have licence to play the incorrigible flirt, choosing the romance dialogue options with as many or few characters as you wish. But, ultimately, you can only choose to fully romance one companion.

As your relationship progresses through conversations and quests, eventually you’ll unlock the option to view a companion’s final romance scene. This is the point-of-no-return and the game will tell you as such, letting you change your mind before committing to a monogamous future.

Are there any restrictions on who you can Romance in Dragon Age: Veilguard?

In previous Bioware games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age: Inquisition, the romanceable companions have been tied to the gender of your player character. However, in Dragon Age: Veilguard you can romance any companion you like, regardless of the gender of your Rook.

This is likely because you can alter the appearance of your Rook, including gender, at any time from the magic mirror in the infirmary of the Lighthouse.