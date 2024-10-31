Should Neve or Harding help stop the ritual in DA: Veilguard?

Throughout your quest to save the world of Thedas in Dragon Age: Veilguard, you will be asked to make a slew of agonising decisions with ramifications that reach far beyond their immediate aftermath.

While you’ve already made a couple of small dialogue choices, the first major decision with long-lasting consequences in Dragon Age: Veilguard is whether you ask Neve or Harding to follow you to the statue.

As Solas’s ritual nears its completion, Rook, alongside one of their new companions, needs to sneak over and topple the statues which form part of the spell. The only problem is that it’s a dangerous assignment where the assignee will be exposed to both physical and magical threats from flying debris and raw magic.

However, this is just one of the tough calls you’ll be asked to make across your adventure, so here’s what you need to know to make the right decision for your character!

Should Never or Harding follow Rook to the statue?

Choosing either Neve or Harding has the following effects on them going forward:

The character you choose will greatly approve, raising their bond level

However, they will be gravely injured in the aftermath of the ritual, with long-lasting visual effects

The character you choose will be unavailable for the next story mission as they recover

The character you choose will also be covered in cuts and scrapes which eventually heal over the course of the game (which is a really nice visual effect). They will then have visible scars from the encounter

So while the effects of this decision are mostly cosmetic, this should serve as an example of how Dragon Age: Veilguard handles the choices you make as part of the main story.

However, when testing both sides of this decision, I initially thought that Neve’s prosthetic leg was part of the injury from the ritual, but it’s part of her overall character design - it’s just the cuts and bruises that come from the quest. So feel free to make whatever choice you like without worrying that it will have life-altering consequences for either character - those choices come later in the game!