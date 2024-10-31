On the trail of some missing Veil Jumper scouts in the Blighted village of D’meta’s Crossing in Dragon Age: Veilguard, Rook and their companions make a horrifying discovery.

Not only have almost all of the village’s inhabitants been lost to the Blight, but the loss of their allies wasn’t an accident.

The mayor of D’meta’s Crossing, beguiled by the Blighted Elven Gods and in a misguided effort to spare the rest of the town, led them to their demise willingly as part of a blood sacrifice that destroyed the settlement.

Now trapped by the corruption of the Blight, it’s up to Rook and their companions to decide the fate of the mayor of D’meta’s Crossing - so here’s what you need to know.

Should you save or leave the Mayor in Dragon Age: Veilguard?

Basically, if you save the Mayor Bellara and Harding will disapprove of your actions, while Neve will approve. Or if you choose to leave him to his fate, Neve will disapprove but Bellara and Harding will approve.

While saving or leaving the mayor to his fate is presented as a binary and important decision, it actually has fewer tangible consequences than your choice of Harding or Neve at the beginning of the game and larger decisions you’ll make in the future.

Really, your decision should be rooted in the roleplay of how you think your character would react in the situation - the disapproval of two colleagues is not something you can’t rescue further down the line. It’s not going to stop you from finding Romance for instance.

Alternatively, if you chose the Grey Warden Faction, you get a secret, unique choice. Given his transgressions, you can exile the Mayor to serve out the rest of his days with the Grey Wardens in Weisshaupt, allowing him to atone by fighting the Blight.

Whatever your choice, you’ll return to the Lighthouse to discuss the ramifications of your discovery with the rest of your party.