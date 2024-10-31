Skip to main content

Dragon Age: Veilguard Best Mage Build

Following the best Mage build in Dragon Age: Veilguard allows you to blast off powerful abilities at will!

Rook fighting a giant demon in Docktown in Dragon Age: Veilguard.
Image credit: Bioware/VG247
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

In Dragon Age: Veilguard, the spell-slinging mage is an unexpectedly versatile class, capable of both long-range sniping and explosive close-combat.

Our pick for the best mage build in Veilguard however, focuses on the latter of these as a Spellblade, buffing your character’s mana regeneration, as well as strike and blast abilities so that you can unleash devastating special moves as often as possible.

It also makes use of the synergy between fire and lightning damage to offer a degree of AoE and battlefield control for when you’re taking on large groups of enemies.

What’s the best mage build in Dragon Age: Veilguard?

Our pick for the best mage build in Dragon Age: Veilguard is a Spellblade based around spamming the Void Blade skill as much as possible.

This relies on the Blast Efficiency skill node to reduce the mana cost of Void Blade, then on taking as many mana generation, blast boosting and strike boosting nodes as you can find.

The Skill Tree in Dragon Age: Veilguard showing the Void Blade Skill.
Image credit: Bioware/VG247

In battle, you can then throw out your two AoE abilities to thin the herd, then unleash Void Blade after Void Blade to devastating effect. This will quickly start to stagger most enemies and deal heavy damage to all but the biggest foes.

With your mana constantly regenerating, you can continue to throw out Void Blades until nothing else stands in your way.

As for gear, the Timeworn Mageknife from quests in the Grand Necropolis is great for detonating Arcane Bombs, but the Enchanted Athame from a chest in the Grey Warden Fortress on the Rivain Coast is the best for mana generation.

The Mage’s Gambit makes sense in the orb slot because it boosts both Fire and Electric damage.

The inventory screen in Dragon Age: Veilguard showing the Iron Veil helmet.
Image credit: Bioware/VG247

Then for clothes, the Researcher’s Coat from the Grand Necropolis is very versatile and great for regenerating health with an aggressive build like this. But finally, the Iron Veil from the Waterfront Glades giant chest in the Forest is a powerful all-rounder with a unique effect.

Dragon Age: Veilguard best mage build skill tree

As you level up and gain extra Skill Points from Dread Wolf altars, here’s a rough order of which skills to unlock first:

  1. Fade Strike
  2. Downfall
  3. Wall of Fire
  4. Quick Recovery
  5. Velocity
  6. Return Fire
  7. Bigger Blast
  8. Veil Blasts
  9. Inner Focus
  10. Essence Eater
  11. Deterioration
  12. Imbued Reaction
  13. Underestimated
  14. Storm Surge
  15. Staggering Charge
  16. Staggering Strikes
  17. Shellbreaker
  18. Finale
  19. Spirit Blade
  20. Thunderous End
  21. Void Blade
  22. Finale II
  23. Blast Efficiency
  24. Breacher
  25. Baleful Blast
  26. Deterioration
  27. Arcane Strike
  28. Debilitating Shocks
  29. Bulwark (next to Imbued Reaction)
  30. Spirit of Vengeance
  31. Demolisher
  32. Orbital Burst
  33. Conductivity
  34. Veil Flurry
  35. Antivan Kiss
  36. Shocking Tactician
  37. Electrical Burns
  38. Energy Burst
  39. Concentration
  40. Perfect Cast
  41. Fade Conduit
  42. Killer Instinct
  43. Shocking Strikes
  44. Reclamation
  45. Elemental Catalyst
  46. Meditation
  47. Imbued Takedown
  48. Prolong
  49. Degrade
  50. Concentration

We’ve placed the first specialization skill at 20 and the second level-locked skills from 30 onwards, but this order will change depending on how many extra skill points you find throughout your adventure. If you reach 20 before you can specialize, continue along routes you can unlock until you can take those skills.

Read this next