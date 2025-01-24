Dragon Age: The Veilguard's latest patch sounds like it could be the game's last big update, as BioWare says "Dareth shiral!"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's latest patch sounds like it could be the game's last major update, based on the wording BioWare's used in the notes for it.

This latest one is the fifth post-release patch that Veilguard has gotten since it came out at the end of October last year, and while they've mostly been about the kind of bug fixes and tweaks you'd expect, BioWare has also used these updates to add in stuff like that extra Mass Effect gear.

This time, though, the message BioWare's included alongside the rundown of changes is a bit interesting. "Thank you all for playing Dragon Age: The Veilguard," it wrote, "we were so happy with the game’s stability at launch and hope you have enjoyed our Quality of Life patches since then.

"With the game being in a stable place, we are moving to monitor for any game-breaking bugs should those occur. Dareth shiral!"

Dareth shiral, in case you're not a master of Thedas' Elven language, means 'farewell', or more literally 'Safe journey'. So, could this be the end of big updates to Veilguard, with a Manfred-esque skeleton crew being left to tidy up any big issues that crop up from here on out? It's not 100% clear, but it sounds like it.

VG247 has contacted EA for comment.

As for Patch 5, itself, it includes a bunch of bug fixes, in addition to one quality of life change, which is that "recommended levels have been added to side quests that players may receive at significantly lower levels".

The bug fixes are as follows:

Fixed an issue where Rook could only flirt with Lucanis in a specific conversation.

Fixed an issue with the Regrets of The Dread Wolf quest not triggering properly or stopping Rook with an invisible wall in the Crossroads.

Fixed a blocking issue with a puzzle in the Converged City area of the Crossroads.

Fixed an issue with the 'Imperium’s Resolve' armor causing negative damage instead of the intended zero fire, cold, necrotic, and electric damage.

Fixed excessive clipping on Taash’s “Rivain’s Legacy” armor.

Fixed an issue that prevented some Rooks from changing the runes on their lyrium dagger.

Fixed an issue with the Medium Armor Mastery skill for Warriors.

Fixed a spot on Rivain’s beach where Rook could get stuck in a cycle of drowning, never to be pulled out of the water by their companions.

Fixed a typo on a note Rook can find in Dock Town.

Fixed an issue that caused photo mode screenshots to be noticeably worse quality when HDR was turned to “On.”

Fixed an issue that was causing the photo mode screenshot location to still be shown on screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the fireflies in the opening area of the Crossroads to flicker at an alarming rate on specific settings.

Fixed a lighting issue in one of the conversations with the whole team in the Lighthouse.

Fixed an issue in the Mirror of Transformation that blocked players from zooming in and out with the mouse scroll wheel.

Fixed an issue where the Objective Marker Visibility was not updated when the exploration preset was changed with the other options in the Exploration sub-category.

Some adjustments to the game credits.

Earlier this week, EA revealed that Veilguard - along with footy behemoth EA Sports FC 25 - had "underperformed" its expectations. Are you hoping this latest Dragon Age entry will get more updates? Let us know below.