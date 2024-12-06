Dragon Age: The Veilguard fans that were left wanting should be excited that the series' original designer's next game just got a release date

Dragon Age: The Veilguard hasn't been a surefire hit with everyone, but luckily the series' original designer has a new game on the way, and it's out soon.

It's a bit hard to believe that there was a whole 10 year wait between Dragon Age: Inquisition and The Veilguard, but the long awaited sequel finally arrived in October, and while it was broadly well received, it hasn't been a complete hit with everyone. Those of you who were maybe looking for something closer to the original games might not be aware that the series' former lead designer and creative director Mike Laidlaw has another game in the works, and even better than that, it has a release date. This new RPG, called Eternal Strands, should look quite familiar to Dragon Age fans, though stylistically it hasn't gone for as much of a realistic look as The Veilguard has.

Combat mixes all kinds of elemental attacks that you can use in a variety of ways, as detailed in a blog post on Steam here, and you can even use things like ice magic to attach something like a giant enemy's wing to the environment so it's stuck in place. It looks pretty cool! And as revealed during last night's PC Gaming Show, a new trailer confirmed that the RPG will be releasing January 28, 2025, less than two months away now.

Storywise, things seen like your typical RPG affair - you play as Brynn, "a young but fearless Weaver, determined to recover her people’s cultural home." There's some kind of evil force called the Surgeborn, who happen to be voiced by Baldur's Gate 3's Amelia Tyler, who plays the narrator in Baldur's Gate 3, so you'll at least have some familiar tones to listen to on your journey.

When Eternal Strands arrives January 28, 2025, you'll be able to pick it up on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.