With the Dragon Age: The Veilguard wait almost up, fans are looking back at their occasionally hilariously wrong 10-year-old posts prior to Inquisition's release

Warning: Spoilers for Dragon Age: Inquisition lie ahead.

Ready to feel old? Well, as you've probably heard, a Dragon Age game - Dragon Age: The Veilguard - releases this week. It's been just under ten years since the series last got a fresh entry, so naturally long-time fans are pretty hyped up about it.

What do you do to pass the final little bit of time before hopping back into Thedas if you want to make sure you avoid spoilers and don't spend so long staring at that ESRB rating that you go blind? Well, in the case some some folks on Reddit, the answer is take a look back at what you and others were saying about Dragon Age: Inquisition just prior to it dropping back on 2014.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It almost feels surreal we are in the exact same place as ten years ago, waiting for Dragon Age to come out," wrote user TheTinyGM, who kicked off this nice bit of reminsicing on the series' subreddit, "I looked at some old posts which were made BEFORE Dragon Age: Inqusition released and found some gems!"

Their picks included a post that had seen them insist that one character in a trailer, which turned out to be a made-over Alistair, was just some random and inconseqential NPC, and one from September 2014 that had seen folks clock that Solas seemed to have something interesting going on with him, but not manage to get near putting their fingers on what it eventually turned out to be.

Among the other things they and other folks recalled were the community assuming Varric would definitely be romanceable, Bioware managing to thorougly managing to confuse folks when it showed off a bit of the quest 'In Hushed Whispers', and companions that hadn't had their names revealed yet being given nicknames like "Dramatic Hands Moustache Guy" and "Scribbles".

Amid all the DA-specific reminiscing, you also got some general musings about how the world's changed since the series last got a new entry. "I remember how much the marketing focused on Facebook back then," one fan wrote, "I uninstalled FB ages ago so I'm not sure if this still holds true, but almost all new info, I would learn through Facebook. Nowadays it's through Twitter or YouTube. Shows how different the social media landscape is."

If you're struggling to make it through the final stretch before Veilguard comes out on October 31 and you can find out just how off the mark the bizarre theories and predictions you've been coming up with for it are, make sure to check out our hands-on preview from earlier this year. Staying tuned for our full review is also a must for any Dragon Age fan.