Downton Abbey and Harry Potter star Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Dame Maggie Smith, known for her roles in the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, has died aged 89.

Her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, issued a statement to the BBC saying she passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday morning.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," the statement reads, "She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday September 27. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

During her career, Smith won two Oscars, four Emmys and countless stage awards. The Oscars were for her roles in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite. Smith was also was made a Dame in the 1990 New Year Honours, for her services to the performing arts.

Her work saw her have success throughout, including in the eyes of a fresh audience via her roles as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies and as Violet Crawley, Countess of Grantham in ITV and PBS' historical drama Downton Abbey, with the latter earning Smith three of her four Emmys.

Tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry, with actor Hugh Bonneville, who co-starred in Downton Abbey with Smith, saying to the BBC that Smith was a "true legend of her generation" and adding: "Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent."