Double Fine says one last goodbye to Psychonauts 2 with a surprise final episode of the game's documentary

Double Fine's Psychonauts 2 documentary PsychOdyssey just got one final episode, wrapping up the game's years-long journey.

Back in 2023, beloved indie developer Double Fine released a 32-part series covering the entire development of Psychonauts 2, the long-awaited follow-up to the PS2/ Xbox original. It tracked the game's development right from the very beginning, I'm talking when they were just spitting ideas out into the wind, offering a very unique look into the trials and tribulations of game development you pretty much can't get anywhere else. And now, Double Fine has released one final episode of PsychOdyssey, charting what came after the game was released, including reflections on some of the series' more dramatic moments.

Psychonauts 2 didn't exactly have the smoothes of development periods. Double Fine kicked things off with the game by launching a crowdfunding campaign through Fig in 2016, a crowdfunding platform specifically for video games, which specifically allowed backers to gain a share of future revenues in future projects (the company was dissolved in 2023). It didn't actually release until 2021, but was actually received quite positively - Ty gave it full marks for VG247 at the time of release in his review.

Double Fine was also obviously acquired by Microsoft in 2019, another big change for a company that had been completely indie since its inception. Since Psychonauts 2, the developer hasn't released or announced any other games, though it still regularly hosts its Double Fine Presents streams showing off other cool indie titles. That puts it in a questionable spot, especially considering the layoffs at Microsoft earlier this year, and the closure of studios like Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin.

Still, if you do want an in-depth look at Psychonauts 2's development, you can watch the whole series on YouTube - or you can pick up the Blu-ray set that was also just announced, which is due out later this year via Limited Run Games.