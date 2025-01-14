After a five year wait, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen is returning for a second season of one of the most underrated fantasy anime around

It's been five years since the release of the first season, but Dorohedoro is finally getting a season two this year, and Mappa is returning to make it.

I feel like it's a bit of a crime that Dorohedoro flew so deeply under the radar when it received its anime adaptation in 2020, but unfortunately that is kind of the fate of a Netflix anime (marketing budget where). To my complete surprise, though, last year it was announced that it would finally be getting a season 2. At the time of its announcement not many details were revealed, in particular who would be making it. The first season was produced by Mappa, who you'll know best as the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, but with it being much, much busier these days it was unclear if it would be returning. Well, as announced on the official Dorohedoro website, it turns out Mappa is back after all!

Not only that, but the director of the first season Yuichiro Hayashi is returning for it too, a welcome piece of news. It's still unclear if it'll be 3D animated like the first season was, we'll probably have to wait for a trailer to find that out, though it has been scheduled for a 2025 release meaning at most you only have to wait 11 months or so to watch it. What's a little passage of time amongst friends!

For those that haven't heard of Dorohedoro before, western publisher of the manga Viz Media explains: "In a city so dismal it's known only as 'the Hole,' a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious 'experiments' in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of 'cleaners' into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds."

It's one of the most inventive fantasy series around, and really worth both a read and a watch if you haven't already.