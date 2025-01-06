Doom: The Gallery Experience takes you to the real hell - trying not to choke on wine and cheese by sniggering at the nude bits of classical art

Do you enjoy taking in some high culture, ruminating on the messaging of art, chatting to fellow brain-havers about the nature of humanity and its history? Do you like classic Doom? Well, good news, there's now a game called Doom: The Gallery Experience, and it lets you wander around exhibits as a wine-sipping version of everyone's favourite demon-slayer.

Yep, forget about killing Maggie in the wonderful Thatcher's Techbase, Doom's now been taken to a place where guns and ammo have been swapped for tasty little bits of cheese and a trendy pair of specs to help you take in the details of some pantings, sculptures, and other historical artefacts.

Created by Filippo Meozzi and Liam Stone, Doom: The Gallery Experience is - as you might have gleaned, basically a museum visiting simulator designed to mirror the experience of pompous adults rather than children on school trips or family days out. Those are the two basic genres of museum/gallery goer, and I will not be convinced otherwise.

"DOOM: The Gallery Experience was created as an art piece designed to parody the wonderfully pretentious world of gallery openings," the mod's creators explain. "In this experience, you will be able to walk around and appreciate some fine art while sipping some wine and enjoying the complimentary hors d’oeuvres in the beautifully renovated and re-imagined E1M1 of id Software's DOOM (1993)."

It's available to download or play in-browser via Itch.io, the indie place where a lot of stuff of this nature lives. What are you in for? Well, lots of cheese and wine collecting, so you can snack as you click on the different exhibits to look at them and bring up a page on the website of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with more info on what you're looking at. Think something like Death of the Reprobate's gallery, but you're not made of the paintings you're looking at.

My favorite piece I've checked out so far is this mid–late 16th century Japanese piece of a "Musk Cat" by Uto Gyoshi. Look how angry the weird little guy is. Maybe he's just been told what we all think of when we hear the word Musk nowadays.

Also, make sure to pick up plenty of cash as you wander the gallery, because you're exiting through the gift shop, and even a teddy bear will set you back $97.