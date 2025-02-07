Don't worry, nuke-firing Confuciuses, Civilization 7 will be getting some fixes for those pesky early access issues

Civilization 7 has had a bit of a mixed reception following its arrival in early access form ahead of full release on Februrary 11. There are a fair few things that folks have immediately begun calling for changes to, and Firaxis has now said it's heard some of these concerns, and will be doing stuff to try and rectify them.

While how much you generally like what Civ 7 does differently to its precdecessors will probably vary from person to person and be something you've just got to live with, the likes of the game's UI have been attracting criticism from Steam users that can be tweaked on the fly.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, as outlined in a fresh blog post, that's exactly why developer Firaxis is doing.

"Over the last few days, the team has been poring over your feedback, including our most recent Steam Reviews during the Early Access period," the studio wrote, "As stewards of the Civilization franchise, we hold ourselves to a high standard and always strive to create the best game possible. Civ would not have come this far without you, and your opinions matter greatly to us."

Hey, Civ fans!



As more players jump into #Civ7, @FiraxisGames has been poring over your feedback, including discussions on UI, and is building out a plan to address top community requests.



Check out their full message here: https://t.co/j8RapVLfef pic.twitter.com/wKIYEK5ycc — Sid Meier's Civilization VII (@CivGame) February 7, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In reponse to that feedback, it's identified "three key areas" it'll be prioritising working on in the immediate future: improving the UI, "implementing community-requested features", and delivering "Quality-of-Life Updates". Those QoL bits will be coming with Patch 1.1.0, which the studio plans to deploy in March.

UI wise, Firaxis wrote that it's "already looking into include making UI interactions more intuitive, improving map readability, fixing areas of polish like formatting, and more".

The community-requested features are things like letting you customise city and religion names, adding teams to multiplayer games, and offering a wider variety of map types. Those "will be included in upcoming patches as free updates".

Meanwhile, the developer added: "Work is already well underway on Patch 1.1.0, which includes fixes and adjustments that were already on our radar. This list includes quality-of-life UI adjustments, ongoing AI balance and improvement, adjustments to diplomacy and crises, plus additional bug fixes."

So, there you go. Fret not, people who're trying to s**thouse their way to a culture victory by encouraging everyone else to wipe each other out while you erect seven million amphitheatres.