Does the Ananta trailer really look like it's riffing on GTA 6, or are we just desperate to make connections?

Ananta - formerly Project Mugen - has just got itself a new gameplay reveal trailer as well as an official name. This trailer takes the viewer through multiple aspects of the game be it swinging around the city, driving in fancy cars, battling random guys or taking on giant robots. You can watch below for yourself, but it very much seems to have taken a note or two from GTA 6's own debut trailer.

As Gematsu points out, the trailer has several shots that arguably mirror ones from the first GTA 6 trailer we got this time last year. Ananta's also arguably of pretty much the same genre as GTA 6 - a big open world thing set a big city, with plenty of cars to race around in and gun-based combat. The comparisons are pretty easy to make, if nothing else.

They may be on to something. Netease games does have a reptutation for not really hiding any inspirations from other big games in the industry. Netease is also releasing Marvel Rivals tomorrow - a game that has been criticised by some for lifting a little too much from team-based shooters like Overwatch. But y'know, the games industry has a history of ideas and trends being picked up by different developers, usually with their own twists and spins to offer.

Sure, some games we're seeing as of late arguably are a bit too on the nose with it - like with Light of Motiram as a big recent example - but at the end of the day it's up to you to make a judgement call on what you think about this kind of thing! Especially as it doesn't look like it'll be going away any time soon.

If you're excited for Ananta You can pre-register for the game now on its official website.