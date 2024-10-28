Do you need to pre-order Monster Hunter Wilds to play that upcoming beta test? "The answer is no," Capcom kindly reminds you

It seems there's been some confusion on who can play the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds beta test, and Capcom is here to set the record straight.

The issue with so many developers doing public beta tests for their games these days, is that they all do things differently - sometimes they're open, sometimes they're closed, sign-ups work differently from place to place, flowery complicated language makes it unclear who can even take part in them. It's a bit of a ball ache to be honest, and clearly Capcom hasn't done a good enough job at making it clear who can partake in the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds beta test, as the developer has taken to the series' official Twitter account to clear up just who can partake in it - and to be clear, it's everyone and anyone!

"Hunters, we've seen some comments wondering if you need to have pre-ordered Monster Hunter Wilds to access the Open Beta Test," reads the post on Twitter. "The answer is no, no pre-order is needed to play," the account clarifies, before cheekily noting that "if you'd like to pre-order after playing the Open Beta Test, that'd be cool!" Part of the confusion probably came from the fact that PlayStation 5 PlayStation Plus players are getting to play it a couple of days before other platforms, but it's good to have it made a bit clearer. That'll obviously be quite welcome news to those of you hoping to try it out before pre-ordering the game, too.

Our own Dom got to try the game out at Gamescom earlier this year, coming away from it excited and curious for more, writing, "TL;DR? Monster Hunter Wilds is good. The combat feels scrappier and more in-your-face than ever before, with more tools at your disposal to mess up your prey and more control in your hands to make you feel like a true superhero with your weapon once you’ve got your movement and strings down. This is seriously going to be something special, and I cannot wait to play more."

Monster Hunter Wilds is out February 28, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.