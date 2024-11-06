Craving more Larian goodness after Baldur's Gate 3? Well, it looks like Divinity: Original Sin 2 might be on its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Baldur's Gate 3 might soon have some company in terms of cool Larian-developed RPGs with a dedicated versions for the big two current-gen consoles - the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That's because Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition has just gotten fresh ratings for both of those video game playing boxes.

Hey, it's not like folks who love a good thing from Swen and co have already had enough to dig their teeth into this year, what with the studio continuing to add new stuff and bring mod support to BG3 as it continues on its road to doing mysterious new projects that everyone's keen to eventually see in action.

As spotted by Gematsu, the page for that edition of D:OS2 on the website of PEGI - you know, the Pan-European Game Information folks who tell you whether something's for three year olds or is a bit sweary - looks to have gained two fresh ratings.

They're in the 'Release Dates & Platforms' section, are for PS5 and Series X/S, and are dated today - November 6, 2024. Further marking them out as new additions is the fact that the PS4, Xbox One and PC ratings you'll find above them in that same box are all dated 2018.

So, yep, it's looking likely this could well be pointing to the last thing Larian put out before starting work on BG3 getting proper native versions for the latest consoles. It'd make it even easier to convince your mates who might've just gotten into these kinds of games after seeing what all of that fuss from Tavs over the past couple of years has been about to go back and play Larian's other works. Plus, if this is happening, maybe the studio'll throw some neat little extra enhancements into the next-gen versions of the game.

If you need or want someone to tell you what makes D:OS2 a good thing that's well worth playing or re-playing, look no further than these articles from both our current EIC Dom and USGamer's Mike Williams you can find on the site. The latter's a review, and calls the game "simply the pinnacle of the CRPG genre", as well as "one of the best in a strong year for gaming".

