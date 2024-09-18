Disney's mobile gacha game that features Kermit the Frog as a banjo-swinging Swamp King is shutting down

Did you know Disney had made a mobile gacha game? Turns out the company has made several, though one of them will soon be hanging out with Bambi's mum and Captain Barbossa, as Disney Mirrorverse will soon be shutting down. The game has been taken off mobile stores, microtransaction sales have been ceased, and the game will go offline December 16.

This announcement was made on the game's official website, its Discord server, and other official platforms yesterday. The official statement explains the the final updates coming to the game will be wrapping up its story, a silver lining to those who've invested a lot of time (and money) into the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Our sincere thanks to you, our amazing community of players, who have made this journey unforgettable." writes senior community manager Kabam Pinwheel. "Your support and passionate dedication to the game is truly inspiring to our team. Being able to create this game, and evolving beloved characters and worlds in new and imaginative ways has been a labor of love and our great honor."

These sorts of games are always a big deal to the community of players invested in them. As a baseline, all online game closures are a sad affair for the players, but with live service and gacha game enjoyers it's especially devestating due to the sums of cash sunk into them.

For what it's worth, Mirrorverse looked pretty cool. Various Disney characters could interact with eachother, and the RPG gameplay seemed distinct enough to warrant interest from players. Perhaps the most immediately interesting bit is the character designs, as the art team clearly had some fun with the characters added to the game over time. Take Kermit, a bardic warrior who slams enemies around with his banjo. A nice bit of effort to be sure.

For those who still have the game, they'll be able to experience its dying moments over the coming weeks. The game has a few YouTube channels dedicated to it that still upload content, so I'm sure you'll be able to pop by them to see the grand finale. Full disclosure, I know precious little about Mirrorverse's narrative, but my fingers are crossed for some kind of tragic tear-jerker. Go out with a bang, literally - like Final Fantasy 14 - or figuratively.