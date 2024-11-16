Sorry, turns out you won't be watching a Star Wars movie December 2026, but at the very least you'll get a sequel to a series you probably haven't thought about in almost a decade

It may not have had a title, but Disney has given its December 2026 Star Wars film the boot, with a family friendly replacement I'm sure will do fine.

Star Wars is very much in an odd spot at the moment, in that since the release of Rise of the Skywalker most of the new media that's canon to the universe has been TV shows. There hasn't been a single film, and based on some recent reports, it's clear the house of mouse is trying to figure out how it can move forward on the film side of things. As of right now though, the only concrete decision it appears to have made is removing one of its upcoming Star Wars flicks (via Variety). The film was supposed to be releasing December 18, 2026, and it's not sure what it was meant to be (it could have been that solo Rey film, but that one's been struggling a bit too), but it doesn't matter now anyway.

What's replacing it you may ask? Ah, well, Ice Age 6 of course! Yes, if you missed the news, last week Disney announced that another Ice Age film is on the way, a series I'm sure you all look back on fondly and definitely don't think to yourself, "wait, there were five of those things?" It makes enough sense as a December release, just in time for the holidays and all that, but it is a bit funny to go from Star Wars to Ice Age 6.

Technically the most recent entry in the series is the 2022 film The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, but that was a Disney+ release, so I won't blame you if you never saw it. Before that was Ice Age 5 in 2016, so by the time 6 rolls up it'll have been a whole decade since the last mainline entry.

Don't worry though, Star Wars fans, it's not like you don't have any Star Wars films to look forward to in 2026. Right now The Mandalorian and Grogu (yes that's its actual name) is scheduled for a May 2026 release, and there are plenty more in the works too, so maybe Disney will actually manage to figure out how to get Star Wars back on the big screen again. I'm not placing any bets, though.