Stitch ventures head-first into the uncanny in the first teaser trailer for the live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch

Disney has finally released a look at Stitch in the live-action Lilo and Stitch Remake in motion, and it's only a little bit uncomfortable.

Just last week we got a trailer for one beloved animated film that's being turned into a cash grab live-action remake (How to Train Your Dragon), and now we've got another one, this time from Disney instead of DreamWorks. The house of mouse released the 30 second teaser yesterday which mostly shows Stitch pretending to be Godzilla, destroying a sand castle that looks like the iconic Disney castle, amongst other, regular sandcastles. Aside from a bit at the end where a CGI character is placed in a void to interact with some text (in this case, the release date, which is May 23, 2025 by the way), you won't find much else there. A pretty bare bones first look!

The film's official logline doesn't sound any different from the original logline, noting that Lilo and Stitch follows "the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction." Original director Chris Sanders is back to voice Stitch, with Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) taking over directing duties.

In terms of the rest of the cast, first-time actor Maia Kealoha will be portraying Lilo, with Sydney Agudong (On My Block) playing her older sister Nani. Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover) will be the voice of Jumba, Billy Magnussen (Game Night) as Pleakley, and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) is in there too as a yet-to-be announced character, but you can probably place a safe bet on her being the Grand Councilwoman.

With the film due out in less than a year, I'm sure a full trailer won't be too far away, but in the meantime Disney is looking to make a whole bunch of money this holiday season with Moana 2, which is out this week.