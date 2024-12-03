The latest trailer for the Snow White remake has a trailer-music version of that one song the dwarves sing none of you actually know the words to, and it's just as silly as it sounds

There's a new trailer for Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White remake, and I really wish they hadn't trailer-musicified Heigh-ho.

You know, for every week for the past three weeks, I've written up a story about a trailer for a live-action remake for an animated classic. First it was How to Train Your Dragon, then Lilo & Stitch, and now there's Snow White, which I'm feeling just as curmudgeonly about as the first time (as curmudgeonly as one can get while being under the age of 30). This is the film's first full trailer, the previous one just being a teaser that was just a random bunch of shots (like they all are), but this one leans more into the story.

Speaking of the story, it seems pretty similar to the original, evil queen, dwarves, breaking into said dwarves' home and getting away with it for… reasons. It's all there! Except this time with a dramatic, trailer-version of the classic song Heigh-ho. It's always terrible when trailers do this to any song, it's so ridiculously overplayed by now, but it feels particularly silly when it's such a goofy, whimsical song like Heigh-ho. We get it! It's the only song anyone remembers from Snow White, but it also has such incomprehensible lyrics that no one can sing along to it anyway, just give us the fun version that is sure to be hiding somewhere in the film anyway.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In terms of cast and crew, Rachel Zegler is leading the charge as the titular Snow White, with The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb on directorial duties. Screenplay-wise, it comes from a pair of writers, one being Erin Cressida Wilson who's mostly written stuff you haven't heard of (I know this sounds dickish, but she's mostly done some indie stuff and plays), but the other is the one and only Greta Gerwig, the director of Barbie and the upcoming Netflix adaptations of The Chronicles of Narnia. Some big talent! Shame it'll probably be fine-to-bad and print a whole bucket of money at the box office anyway.