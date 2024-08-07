Disney Plus prices are going up again, but at least the house of mouse is... reinventing TV channels?

Yes, it's that time again, Disney+ prices are going up on both its ad-free and ad-inclusive tiers, so make sure you have a couple of dollars to spare a month.

It seems like these days price increases for streaming services is becoming an annual tradition, as Disney raised the price of its streaming service just last year. Well, it's doing it again, as the house of mouse has confirmed another price hike is coming some time this coming October 17. Disney+ with ads will be jumping up by two dollars, from $7.99 per month to $9.99 per month, and those of you with an ad-free subscription will be seeing the same bump, jumping from $13.99 to $15.99 per month. On the ad-free tier you can save a bit of dough by opting for a year-long subscription, but that's getting an increase too, from $139.99 a year to $159.99.

On the plus side, Disney+ is reinviting TV channels, yippee! That's definitely the thing you want to see when you're having to fork over two extra dollars a month, right? Sure, Disney isn't calling them TV channels, instead opting for the very agreed-upon-in-a-boardroom-meeting title of "continuous playlists." In a statement, Disney+ president Alisa Bowen said "Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+. Whether it's news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest."

Some time in the fall four curated playlists will be rolled out to Premium subscribers, which includes "Seasonal Content," which does what it says in the tin, i.e. includes media relevant to the season, "Epic Stories" feature titles from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, "Throwbacks", a "destination for nostalgic pop culture content," and "Real Life", where you'll find documentaries, biopics, and true stories. Not quite TV channels as you know them, but a new, second thing. Kind of.

Disney also announced its intention to crackdown on password sharing this year, so if you're currently sharing your account with someone else, you might have to prepare yourself to pay even more than the price hike will make you.