Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get rich soil

Scar has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and this iconic villain doesn’t hesitate for a moment to start demanding that you carry out various quests for him. I don’t know why he doesn’t just do it himself, considering he loves going on about just how powerful and important he is, but it is what it is.

Ultimately, Scar wants to have Sunlit Plateau restored to its former glory, and you’re going to need to find some rich soil if you want to help. This rich soil is necessary for a growth elixir, but it can’t just be dug up like normal soil, unfortunately.

It’s actually acquired from farming, and warning, you’re going to need to do a lot of it to acquire this precious resources. Without further ado, in this Disney Dreamlight Valley guide, we’ve explained exactly how to get your hands on plenty of rich soil.

How do I get rich soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Rich soil is a rare drop from farming.

So, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is that you can go about hunting for rich soil just about anywhere in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The bad news is that rich soil only drops when harvesting your crops.

Rich soil is slightly more red than normal soil, and can be used to craft soil if you're in a pinch too.

To get ten rich soil, which is the amount needed for Scar’s quest, you’re going to need to do a lot of farming. I don’t know about you, but I haven’t planted and watered this many crops in one sitting since I was playing Stardew Valley.

The best way to go about acquiring rich soil quickly is to head on down to Goofy’s stall in Peaceful Meadow, and buy as many wheat seeds as you can afford. Wheat grows within a minute, so you’ll be able to run around harvesting the resource before you’ve even finished planting all of your seeds.

I’ve made this out to be a really long, dull time, which it is if farming in Disney Dreamlight Valley is your least favourite thing about the game like me. That said, getting your hands on all the rich soil needed for Scar isn’t actually that bad.

Dig a huge plot that'll fit 50+ wheat in whatever biome you choose, and either come back to it between other quests, or wait a minute to harvest and replant all over again. Digging the plot is the longest part, so if you already have a bustling farm in Dreamlight Valley, yyou'll have no trouble with this quest.

Additionally, don't forget that the power of friendship is on your side when farming too, if you want it to be. When harvesting your wheat crops, be sure to hang out with a friend who specialises in farming while doing so; this can lead to increased drops and thus, more rich soil!

That’s all for gathering rich soil. For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, be sure to check out how to befriend every critter across the game, as well as our best Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes to sell, and best ones for energy!