After a tiny tease at D23, Disney locks-in a release date for Frozen 3 - just don't expect to watch it anytime soon

Disney didn't have much to show of Frozen 3 at D23 this weekend, but it has now at least confirmed when you'll be able to watch it.

As reported by Deadline, Disney has slotted Frozen 3 into a Thanksgiving-week release date, opting for the day before the US holiday, November 24… 2027. Yep, if you couldn't guess from the fact that the only thing the house of mouse had to share of the threequel was a piece of concept art, the film is a while away. There's actually seemingly two more films, in fact, as at the time of its reveal producer Jennifer Lee said, "Coming out of Frozen 2, we still have some questions. A lot of questions actually. Now, you see why we need two films to tell this story." Disney CEO Bob Iger previously teased that a Frozen 4 might be in the works back in 2023, so this tease from Lee isn't all that surprising.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The 2027 release is actually a bit of a delay, as the film was originally expected to release sometime in 2026. A November release does make sense though, as that's inline with the previous two Frozen films as well. Plot details haven't been shared about the threequel, but the concept art that was released does somewhat hint as to what you can expect - it shows Elsa, Anna, and Olaf riding on horses heading towards some kind of magical, floating kingdom, with a shadow of a figure holding a spear seen behind them.

First concept art for ‘FROZEN 3’



In theaters in 2027. pic.twitter.com/IEfowBH9AO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Frozen 3 wasn't the only film to get a release date from Disney post-D23, as Pixar's next original film Hoppers is currently slated to release March 6, 2026. Hoppers features a world where "scientists have discovered how to “hop” human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals" according to the film's official website.

"The adventure introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use the technology, uncovering mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined." This release date apparently puts it up against Warner Bros. animated take on The Cat in the Hat, but I doubt we'll get another Barbie and Oppenheimer situation there.