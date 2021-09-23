Disney Classic Games Collection coming to current-gen consoles and PC

Disney Classic Games Collection has been announced for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

The Disney Classic Games Collection will contain both Aladdin games, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King, Nighthawk Interactive has announced.

The 16-bit games allow you to play Disney characters such as Aladdin, Simba, and Mowgli and the ability to play through multiple versions of each game and experience new features, enhancements, game modes, easy game saves, and display options.

The new display options and updated visuals include 1080p graphics and enhancements for modern HD TVs, adjustable screen aspect ratios and borders, custom filter options designed to replicate classic CTR TVs, and other popular screen types.

And if you pick up the retail edition, it comes with one of four retro-style instruction manuals.

Here's everything else you can expect:

The Expanded Collection – Play through multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. This incredible combination makes this the best edition yet of Disney Classic Games.

– Play through multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. This incredible combination makes this the best edition yet of Disney Classic Games. BOTH 16-bit console Aladdin games included - For the first time since their original release. By popular demand, two completely different and equally adored Aladdin games are finally available and enhanced for modern consoles. Which Aladdin game is YOUR favorite?

- For the first time since their original release. By popular demand, two completely different and equally adored Aladdin games are finally available and enhanced for modern consoles. Which Aladdin game is YOUR favorite? Modern Features – Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time to retry difficult areas, view full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point, and quickly save your progress and continue your adventure wherever and whenever you want.

– Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time to retry difficult areas, view full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point, and quickly save your progress and continue your adventure wherever and whenever you want. Museum Features – Take a journey behind-the-scenes and learn more about the creation of these incredible games. Watch video interviews with the original development teams or explore numerous galleries containing hundreds of previously unreleased HD concept images and marketing assets.

– Take a journey behind-the-scenes and learn more about the creation of these incredible games. Watch video interviews with the original development teams or explore numerous galleries containing hundreds of previously unreleased HD concept images and marketing assets. Soundtrack – Listen to the entire soundtracks for all games in the included music players. The ability to repeat and shuffle the songs is also supported. Enjoy 16-bit versions of classic songs like “A Whole New World,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” and “The Bare Necessities”!

An expanded version of the previous Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, which released in 2019, the Disney Classic Games Collection will be released this fall.