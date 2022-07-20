Discord Voice chat is coming to Xbox consoles and is available today to select Insiders

Discord Voice chat is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and will allow you to chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console.

This will enable you to chat with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC. The update will start rolling out to Xbox Insiders today and will be available soon for all Xbox users..

Discord will allow you to see what your friends are playing and allow you to connect to their voice channel. You can see everyone on the call and who is speaking, and you can adjust the sound if someone is too loud or too quiet. You can even switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat at any point.

To get started, selected Insiders need only to open the guide by pressing the Xbox button on your console, then go to Parties & Chats and click Try Discord Voice on Xbox. You’ll see an option to scan a QR code. The QR code will take you to the Discord and Xbox apps to connect and set up a two-way link between your Discord account and Xbox.

If you’ve previously linked your Discord account to your Xbox, you will have to re-link.

Once you link your Discord account to Xbox, you can hop into a channel just as you normally would. On the Discord mobile app, you’ll see a new option to Join on Xbox. At this point, you’ll need the Xbox app to transfer voice chat from your Discord account to your Xbox. If you have it installed, the Xbox app will launch and allow you to connect Discord Voice chat to your Xbox console.

Today’s update will start to roll out to select Xbox Insiders and will expand to more in the coming weeks.