Turns out that Discord exists because the chat service's co-creator wanted somewhere he could chat about Final Fantasy 11

Discord is obviously the de facto service to use for gamers that want to talk with their friends, and as it turned out, its origin story is quite similar in nature.

There are undoubtedly countless Final Fantasy 14 Discord servers out there for all manner of reasons, whether that be for specific game servers or more private reasons. And as it turns out, the co-founder of Discord Stanislav Vishnevskiy isn't all that different from you Final Fantasy Discord users, as he pretty much created the app because he wanted somewhere to talk about Final Fantasy 11, Square Enix's original MMO take on the series. Speaking to Famitsu (and roughly translated by Siliconera), Vishnevskiy was asked about how the chat service came to be.

The co-founder explained that during his school days, he was really into Final Fantasy 11, and even at that point was working on a prototype version of what would eventually become Discord - essentially just an app he could use to talk to friends while playing the MMO. Then, later on he met other Discord co-founder Jason Citron when he started working at GREE, the two decided to make the app together. Final Fantasy 11 is still going, too, so you too could be like Vishnevskiy and use Discord to chat to your friends while playing, if you fancied a dose of nostalgia.

Vishnevskiy also noted that he's quite the Final Fantasy 14 player too, even taking a week off of work when the MMO's most recent expansion, Dawntrail, launched earlier this year. Apparently he's been there since the very beginning, as in the original 1.0 version, with a legacy tattoo mark to prove it too. Essentially, you can thank Final Fantasy for forums no longer being the place to find incredibly niche gaming information because now it's in some Discord you've never heard of buried amongst thousands of messages. Thanks, Final Fantasy!