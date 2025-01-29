Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 re-released on PC thanks to GOG, as it launches a tool you can use to help convince IP owners to let games you love make a comeback

If you love dinosaurs, today is a good day. GOG has re-released both Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 for PC, making them easier to grab than they have been for ages on the platform. They're also arriving alongside a "Dreamlist" tool that'll let you pitch in and help the storefront convince publishers to re-release other classic titles.

Both Dino Crisis games (Dino Crises?) are a part of the preservation program GOG announced last year, meaning they come with "various quality-of-life upgrades and fine-tuned compatibility so they can run smoothly today’s and future systems", in addition to having all of their original content.

"Capcom's Dino Crisis has left an incredible mark on the survival horror genre with its intense atmosphere and dinosaur-driven suspense, earning its place as a classic," GOG writes, "Updates feature enhanced DirectX rendering, ~4K resolution, modern controllers, and fixes for stability, transparency, and save issues. New options like V-Sync, Gamma Correction, and Anti-Aliasing offer a refined experience."

Both titles are grabbable separately, or via a Dino Crisis bundle, similarly to what GOG did with its re-releases of classic Resident Evils last year.

Image credit: GOG

Alongside this, GOG has also launched a revamped vesion of its community wishlist tool, dubbed the "Dreamlist". Basically, it'll make it easier for you to vote and leave comments on games you'd like to see be penned in for a GOG re-release via their pages on the storefront, which it can then use to help negotiate with IP holders by convincing them that there's consumer demand for such a thing. You can only vote once per game, sadly for those who were planning on nominating your favourite old thing 2 million times.

"A high number of votes shows strong interest, which influences both GOG and IP owner," the storefront explains, "However, we can’t guarantee that every highly-voted game will be released."

It also adds that there'll be no way of getting status updates on how close a game you've voted for is to being re-released as of launch, writing: "Currently, we can’t share the business status of a game before its release, as it could affect negotiations with IP owners. However, we’re working on a feature that will let you track the games you’ve voted for once they’re released."

Are you chomping at the bit to dive into these Dino Crisis re-releases, and do you like the idea of GOG's "Dreamlist" tool? Let us know below!