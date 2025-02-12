Digimon Story: Time Stranger is dropping in 2025, here's a teaser where weird beasties fall out of a sky portal

Digimon Story: Time Stranger has been announced at today's PlayStation State of Play, and it's dropping in 2025. Here's a nice trailer with some Digimon doing things and some squid things flooding out of a weird sky portal thing.

"Digimon Story Time Stranger is a JRPG where players will travel between the human world and the fantastic realms of the Digital World – two worlds interlinked in mysterious ways. In this epic story, collect and train Digimon to stop the collapse of the world and change fate itself," reads the PlayStation blog about it. Sounds cool.

It continues: "For fans of previous Digimon Story games, this entry features a digital world that’s never been seen in previous titles, an improved battle system, and fan-favorite characters like Agumon and Omnimon, as well as other Digimon in brand new roles."

"For fans of JRPGs, the game has an immersive story propelled by unique humans and Digimon characters, as well as a deep, strategic growth system for the Digimon you collect. Players that like to optimize their parties and character stats will have plenty of party combos to experiment with!"

