Diablo Immortal Shadows guide | How to win the Shadow Lottery and join the Shadows

Joining a dark clan is a key part of your journey fighting the hordes of hell, but to get there, you have to win Diablo Immortal’s Shadow Lottery at least once – and that’s harder than it sounds. Winning the Shadow Lottery is completely random, though you do at least get three chances per day to try. Once your lucky number goes up, it’s only the beginning. There’s still a round of challenges to complete before you’re deemed worthy to join a Dark Clan.

How do you join Dark Clans in Diablo Immortal?

The Shadow Lottery is currently the only sort-of-surefire way to join a Dark Clan. You can also receive an invitation from someone using the Akeba Signet, though so far, that seems to be a bit less likely to happen unless you’re playing with friends or a War band.

You need to complete “The Cycle” quest and be at least level 43.

How does the Shadow Lottery work?

The Shadow Lottery runs for one hour out of the Wolf City Tavern in Westmarch at certain points each day. Speak with the Mysterious Patron to register for the lottery, and then wait until that period ends to see if you have a winning ticket. If you do win, you receive a notice in your in-game mail letting you know what to do next.

Head back to the tavern and speak with the Patron to continue.

Shadow Lottery times

The Shadow Lottery runs for one hour every day at:

12 p.m.

6 p.m.

9 p.m.

All times are based on your server time, but getting your ticket pulled is just the first step of winning.

How do you win the Shadow Lottery? Completing Path of Blood and Vault Raider

After your ticket comes up and you speak with the Patron again, choose the “Shadow Mettle” dialogue option to get a set of three new objectives. Go to the Court of Whispers and speak with Nuon to start the first one, Path of Blood, which involves defeating several rounds of enemies by yourself.

The next task is one you’ll eventually grow familiar with once you join the Shadows: Vault Raider. Speak with Fyggus in the Court of Whispers to start the activity. The goal this time is collecting at least 25 Essentia, special drops from the enemies you face in the vaults. You also want to avoid alerting the Wardens, who sound an alarm once they detect you.

After successfully finishing the Vault Raid challenge, speak with the Mysterious Patron again. Your final task is defeating three Ancient Champions, also alone, and if you’re successful, you receive an invitation to join the Shadows.

The next step is finding a Dark Clan or making one of your own.

How do you get and use Akeba’s Signet in Diablo Immortal?

If you want to invite others to join your Dark Clan, it’ll take a bit more work and a lot of luck. You need to win the Shadow Lottery again, and instead of getting a new invitation, you get Akeba’s Signet.

You can use this to invite other players to the Shadows without them having to run the Shadow Lottery themselves. Click on their icon either in your friends list or the global chat, and if they’re eligible to join the Shadows, an icon appears that says “Invite to Shadows.” They can still reject the invitation, and if that happens, you just find someone else to invite.

If you're looking for ways to continue leveling up in Diablo Immortal, keep an eye out for blue skull enemies and legendary gems, and make sure you’re using the best class for your playstyle.