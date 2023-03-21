Diablo 4's connection woes during the beta won't be an issue upon release, says Blizzard

The Diablo 4 early access beta was met with technical woes, but that shouldn't be the case when the game is released in early June.

That's according to Diablo general manager Fergusson, who told NME the beta experience will "make the actual launch of the game that much better”.

What many beta players seem to not understand is the majority of betas are made available to seek development help from players and are not indicative of a demo. They test out character builds, help fine-tune the game's world, and many times, put an intentional load on the servers.

This is what Fergusson says as well, stating that for Blizzard, betas are a way of testing the studio's technology, especially on the server side.

And thanks to the various issues found during the early access beta, and the troubles with the servers, all of this will "pay off next weekend" for the launch of the Diablo 4 open beta and then onward toward a full release.

"Sometimes, as a player, it can be a little frustrating, but they have to recognize that they’re helping us make the actual launch of the game that much better," said Fergusson.

The Diablo 4 open beta is launching this Friday, March 24 at 9am PT, 12pm ET 4pm UK, and 5pm CEST. The beta ends on Sunday, March 26 at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, 7pm UK, and 8pm CEST.

The game releases on June 6 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

If you plan on jumping into the open beta this weekend, be sure to check out our guides on the best solo class in Diablo 4, and individual build pages for Sorcerer, Necromancer, Barbarian, Rogue, and Druid.