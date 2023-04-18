Diablo 4 won't have an overlay map at launch

Those looking forward to Diablo 4 may be surprised to hear the game will not feature a map overlay.

They should be surprised, considering it was a quality-of-life feature in previous Diablo games.

According to Diablo's general manager Rod Fergusson, Blizzard has "no plans at the moment" to implement the long-used feature.

This means players will have to rely on the mini-map or interrupt their gameplay by pulling up the full map- the latter of which can really break immersion sometimes, depending on the game.

Hopefully, Blizzard will change its mind, and a map overlay will be added in the future.

The studio recently applied many fixes and updates to Diablo 4 due to player feedback and gameplay data from the betas.

These changes included Dungeon Event tweaks, class adjustments, dungeon optimizations, spawn rate increases, boss mechanic changes, several quality-of-life fixes, and everything in between.

On Thursday, April 20, at 11am PT, 2pm ET, and 7pm UK, the next Diablo 4 Developer Update Livestream will air. It will feature game director Joe Shely, associate game director Joseph Piepiora, and associate director of community Adam Fletcher.

Blizzard said that during the March 17 and March 24 beta weekends, over 61.5 million hours of Diablo 4 were played, over 29 billion monsters were slain, and 2.6 million Beta Wolf Packs were earned.

The game arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on June 6 and recently went gold.