Diablo 4 video takes a look inside the creation of Sanctuary

A new video for Diablo 4 has been released, and it dives into its design, the regions, and the monstrous inhabitants of Sanctuary.

You will hear from the game’s senior quest and dungeon designers and Diablo 4’s art director.

It also features some gameplay, so there's more than just chit-chat.

Diablo 4 will go into open beta in March. Pre-ordering the game will grant you early access to the open beta from March 17-19. The following weekend, March 24-26, everyone can participate in the open beta regardless of pre-order status. The beta will be available on PC along with PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

During both weekends, you can explore the early game, including the prologue, the entirety of Act 1, and the first zone, Fractured Peaks.

Your level will cap at 25 during testing, but you can continue playing the beta after hitting it.

Upon its June 6 release, Diablo 4 will feature cross-platform play and progression, plus couch co-op on consoles at launch.

In the game, the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius have resorted to war against each other. With Sanctuary overrun with demons, it is up to you to save it as your choice of five classes - the Druid, Rogue, Sorceress, Barbarian, or Necromancer.

Debuting in the Diablo universe is the overworld where you will drive back the demons of Hell across various zones such as Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, Hawezar, Dry Steppes, and Kehjistan. It features 140 dungeons, side quests, and plenty of loot, and World Bosses will emerge, forcing you to defeat them in groups for a chance at their spoils. There are also Strongholds to claim for the citizens of Sanctuary.

It features an end-game system where you will continue to grow in power through challenges, and there is Helltide, a regularly occurring event that brings a surge in demonic activity. It also features challenging Nightmare Dungeons, an updated Paragon Board system, Whispers of the Dead that grant Legendary rewards for world bounties, and Fields of Hatred for building PvP.