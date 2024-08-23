Yes, Diablo 4's big 2.0 Vessel of Hatred patch is getting a PTR - and we're going to find out more next week

It’s fairly well understood that Diablo 4’s first evolution post-launch came with Season 4: Loot Reborn, which revamped much of the game’s loot and itemisation loops. The next evolution will arrive with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, and its aptly named patch 2.0.

Blizzard hasn’t quite explained what patch 2.0 will do to the game, but the developer recently confirmed what players have long be guessing: a major change to the levelling curve is coming, which may even take the form of a level cap squish.

The good news? We won’t have to wait too long to find out what’s going to happen.

Diablo 4’s next Campfire Chat developer livestream has been announced, and it’s going to be all about patch 2.0. The game-changing update is getting its own Public Test Realm (PTR), making it the third time the game has hosted the testing environment.

Blizzard remains coy about what to expect from the patch 2.0 PTR, but it’s going to spill all the beans on the livestream. The show is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at the usual 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm BST time.

The show will be hosted by community lead Adam Fletcher, and guests include lead live game designer Colin Finer, systems designer Aislyn Hall, game designer Charles Dunn, and expert game designer Jeevun Sidhu.

This is, in fact, also the Season 6 PTR. Season 6 will kick off right alongside the launch of Vessel of Hatred on October 8, making it Diablo 4’s next big moment. You’ll be able to watch it on Diablo’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.