Diablo 4's Dark Citadel sure does sound like a raid in all but name

Diablo 4 has been on a roll recently with the number of reveals out of Gamescom week. We got our first look at the Mercenaries AI companions, a detailed explanation of the system, more details on the new Nahantau explorable region, and even some details about the features coming to all players with the release of Vessel of Hatred - such as the new Party Finder.

Those who opt to pay for the expansion, however, have a couple of endgame additions to look forward to after wrapping up the campaign.

The big new endgame activity in Vessel of Hatred is one designed for co-op. It’s called Dark Citadel, and it’s not like any of the other endgame modes in Diablo 4. The three wings of the citadel have a mix of combat encounters, puzzles to solve, and traps to avoid - all culminating with a boss fight at the end.

The Dark Citadel’s main enemy faction are the First Khazra, who, from the trailer, look to have a few new tricks up their sleeves. Dark Citadel pretty much sounds like a raid, though Blizzard isn’t calling it that. The activity’s different wings can be completed over multiple visits, meaning you can pause your run and come back later to continue.

Dark Citadel has its own rewards, too, unique for every class. Every week, there’s a set number of rewards, which can be yours the first you complete a run each new week. There’s even a new currency - Citadel Coins - only earned by playing the activity, and it can later be used on more cosmetics.

Dark Citadel is designed for a full party of four, but two players can run it, though it won’t be easy. The good news? It’s not even the only new activity in Vessel of Hatred!

There’s also the Undercity, a new dungeon made up of several stages. This particular activity is of the time-attack variety, meaning it’s going to reward efficient builds and quick enemy-clearing. Blizzard says it’s designed to ease players into the endgame, which means it’s going to be a good place to earn XP quickly and maybe even a few pieces of gear for the endgame.

This is also one activity that’s going to evolve as you play Diablo 4. Throughout the game, you’ll earn Tributes, which can be used to change future Undercity runs to target specific pieces of loot. Tributes come in different qualities, increasing the challenge and the potential reward with every tier.

Vessel of Hatred arrives October 8 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.