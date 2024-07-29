Diablo 4 may be in for a wild Season 5, at least when it comes to Uniques

Later this week, Blizzard developers will sit down to discuss much of what we can expect from Diablo 4’s next season, Season 5. We’re probably going to learn its official name, for one, but what everyone is really excited about are the changes coming to the game with Season 5.

Diablo 4 already hosted a PTR for Season 5, so the broader strokes are fairly well understood, but Blizzard hasn’t revealed everything just yet - which is where this week’s show comes in.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We know that Blizzard is hosting a developer update on Thursday, August 1. We also know it’s going to be all about Season 5, but it sounds like the upcoming season may be more wild than we imagined.

But what you may not have counted on is an update to the game’s Unique items. Lead class designer Adam Jackson posted a tease on Twitter suggesting that Season 5 is going to be a big one when it comes to said Uniques.

Is their power about to become ridiculous? Sure sounds like it. “Preparing for the Season 5 PTR to Launch Live Stream next week,” Jackson, who’s appeared on most of these livestreams, wrote on Twitter.

“I can't stop laughing at how wild we went with these Unique changes. It's gonna be a fun stream lol.”

Community boss Adam Fletcher, who hosts the livestreams, was likewise excited about Thursday’s show. Jackson’s segment is apparently going to be the longest.

Will be a fun one! Adam J gets the longest section 😂 https://t.co/j32LXeBgUV — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) July 26, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It’s interesting that Blizzard looks to be trying to make Season 5 more exciting than most of us expected. Given that it arrives after the major overhauls of Season 4: Loot Reborn, and before the launch of the game’s first expansion, Vessel of Hatred, it’s easy to assume we shouldn’t expect much from it. We’ll have to watch the show to see what Blizzard has in store for us.