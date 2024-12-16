Diablo 4's final event of the year has the entire community chasing Treasure Goblins for some cool rewards

Diablo 4 is ending what’s been its best year yet on a high note with one final event that’s going to involve all players. Rather than the usual style of live event, this one features multiple tiers that can only be unlocked through the community’s collective effort.

The goal of this one is to kill as many Treasure Goblins as possible all across the game’s Sanctuary world map.

The Slay Ride to Hell event has five tiers in total. The more Treasure Goblins the Diablo 4 community kills, the higher through the tiers we all get. With every tier reached, all players will be able to claim reward caches from the Goblin Square in Kyovashad, and Vessel of Hatred owners will get more caches.

It all kicks off tomorrow, December 17 at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK. The event will continue into the new year, before it wraps up on January 2.

The requirements may initially appear a bit high, but considering that millions of players will be contributing to the goal, it’s likely going to go by very quickly. If tiers 3-5 are reached, the in-game shop will have some limited-time cosmetics, too. The final tier is, obviously, the one we all want, because it rewards a Resplendent Spark - one of the rarest items in the game.

Don't let him portla out! | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

Blizzard is also bringing back a number of live events to run alongside the big Treasure Goblin chase. Mother’s Blessing, which boosts XP and Gold earned, will be active December 17 to January 2. The bonus, as always, stacks with elixirs and any other Urns you may have activated in the battle pass.

To make things even more interesting for new and lapsed players, the Spiritborn trial will return December 19 - January 3, giving anyone who does not yet own Vessel of Hatred a chance to try out the new class. You can only take it up to level 25, but that should be enough time to experience the expansion. All your progress carries over, too, should you decide to buy it.

As for those who played Diablo 4 in the past and want one more reason to pick it back up, the Winback Booster is available for up to two characters in the Eternal Realm, instantly boosting a character to level 50, unlocking all Altars of Lilith, and even granting you a gear set to match a certain build.