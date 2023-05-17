If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Diablo 4 trailer is here to remind you it's not far off

Should we see you in a crown?

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Blizzard has released what it's calling the launch trailer for Diablo 4.

It's a bit early to call it a launch trailer, considering the game isn't out until June 6, but what do we know. It could be the last trailer ahead of release, which would indeed make it the launch trailer.

Check out the Diablo 4 launch trailer featuring music by Billie Eilish.

Semantics aside, the video shows off plenty of gameplay, all of the class characters, Lilith looking deliciously evil as usual, lots of demon slaying, and some pretty cool-looking boss fights centered around a remix of Billie Eilish's You Should See Me in a Crown.

Basically, it shows everything you need to see to get hyped for the game, especially if you missed the betas as we did. Yup. Our PC is still sick, and the laptop runs on Windows 8.1. But that's okay, we'll just pick the game up when it comes out and hope the servers stand and deliver.

If you purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game, you can start stomping demons' asses on June 2 instead of having to wait another four days like the rest of us peasants.

In the meantime, enjoy the trailer.

