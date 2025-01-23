Surprising absolutely no one, Diablo 4 is reportedly on its way to Switch 2

According to some new industry chatter, you can count Diablo 4 among the games on their way to Nintendo’s upcoming console, the Switch 2. The news comes by way of eXtas1s, the eXputer writer who has a pretty good track record when it comes to leaking unannounced projects.

The writer also shared his thoughts on some of the news about other Microsoft-published games that the company is currently working on bringing to Nintendo’s next console, too.

Diablo 4 is, according to eXtas1s, one of several games Microsoft wants to bring to the Switch 2. The list also includes Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as Microsoft Flight Simulator. They revealed this information in their latest video.

The even more interesting news is that they said they wouldn’t be surprised to see Diablo 4 released this year on the Switch 2, though they didn’t say whether that includes the Vessel of Hatred expansion or not.

As a hybrid console, the Switch would actually make for a pretty good platform for Diablo 4. Not too many devices can say they let you play Diablo 4 on the go. Outside of all the sense it makes to bring the game to a console that’s poised to be immensely popular, Diablo 3 was also surprisingly popular on the original Switch, so it’s not exactly a surprise that Blizzard wants to continue that legacy.

In the same video, eXtas1s also speculated about some other titles that may be on their to the Switch 2, such as Starfield, Elden Ring, and even fighting game Tekken 8. He did not, however, offer any more concrete details there.