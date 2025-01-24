Diablo 4 players are thrilled about a couple of undocumented changes in Season of Witchcraft that only demon-killing veterans will appreciate

As is often the case with new Diablo 4 seasons and major patches, a few of the smaller changes often don’t get included in the patch notes. Discovering what those are has actually sort of become one of players’ favourite activities at the launch of every new season.

Season of Witchcraft, Diablo 4’s seventh season, launched on Tuesday with a beefy gameplay patch, alongside new a host of seasonal content, quest, witchy powers and more. Some of the changes that had players very excited, however, have little to do with any of that.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The ever-vigilant players on the Diablo 4 subreddit discovered a small change to Incense that’s not only been commonly requested, it's one that just makes sense! Incenses now last 30 minutes, just like Elixirs. Since you can have one of each active at any one time, the new tweak means you can start the countdown for both at the same time, knowing that they’re going to end together, too.

Prior to that change, Incense always ran out before Exliris, so you either had to wait for your active Elixir to be depleted before activating both again, or activate another Incense immediately, which usually meant forgetting to re-activate your Elixir. This may sound small, but in the endgame, relying on Elixirs and Incense makes a big difference, and anything that makes managing the mundane aspects of gameplay easier will always be appreciated by players.

Patch 2.1.0, which arrived with the new season, also made yet another welcome quality of life change to Elixirs. The options available to craft are better organised, meaning the giant list we used to have that included every different Elixir is gone, replaced with categories that are easier to sort through. In other words, you won’t have to worry about reading which tier the Elixir you're looking at is, which can get quite annoying later into the game when all options are available to craft.

The Armory has also been getting its share of love and appreciation. | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

You may have also noticed that the Wardrobe and player customisation screen have been entirely redone. The pigments now have their own tab, which makes it easier to give all items the same colour by default. The new layout is easier to read, too, and allows for more room for our evergrowing collection of transmogs.

Unfortunately, the new design brought back the item notification bug, whereby the icon letting you know there’s something new for you to see remains visible no matter what you do. If these things tend to annoy the life out of you, you’re certainly not alone in that.

Season of Witchcraft has been well-received by players so far, and many are especially happy with the volume of quality of life features Diablo 4 has now compared to last year, which affects all players of the game regardless of whether or not they engage with seasonal content.