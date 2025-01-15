Witchcraft Powers, Headhunts, Tree of Whispers updates, character loadouts and a pet raven are all coming to Diablo 4 with Season 7

Season of Witchcraft has officially been revealed as the name of Diablo 4’s Season 7. We knew much of what to expect from the upcoming season late last year prior to its public PTR, but today, Blizzard spilled all the beans.

Season of Witchcraft begins next week, on Tuesday, January 21 - on the same day Season 6 ends. The season’s main theme revolves around the Three of Whispers, which has lost of a few of its heads. The seasonal quest tasks you with tracking them down and preventing their corruption from spreading.

As the name suggests, Season of Witchcraft will introduce some new witchy powers to the game. There are 25 of them to find and make use of, spread across three different schools of witchcraft - Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay. There’s a fourth one, too, a series of Lost powers unknown even to the Coven. They all work similarly to the Vampiric Powers from Season 2, with their own screen where you can manage them.

Unlike the normal schools of Witchcraft, the fourth one is more elusive, and is going to require a little more work. Lost powers can only be unlocked at Forgotten Altars, which randomly spawn in dungeons, so you’re going to need to be vigilant if you want to unlock that final tier of powers.

Your main handler this season will be the Coven, and progressing their quest will help you earn the new abilities and curry favour with the Tree of Whispers. There’s also new faction reputation to grind with the Coven, just like every season.

The Headrotten is your new enemy type this season, and you'll fnd them roaming around the entire world of Sanctuary. The main Questline will send you after them, but you’ll also come across them while taking part in other activities in the world. The more Headrotten you hunt and the more heads you return, the more Restless Rot you’re going to earn, which is in turn used to unlock the new Witchcraft Powers and earn the Coven’s favour.

There it is, Call of Duty-style! | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

The Headrotten are more concentrated in the many Headhunt zones, which is where you should focus your early grind, especially as they tie back into Whisper bounties. Headhunt zones also have an emissary of the Tree - the Raven - whom you can turn your Whispers to instead of going all the way to the Tree itself.

Within the Headhunt zones, you’ll find Exposed Roots, which have a chance to spawn an Uprooted Cocoon, which call upon bosses for you to fight. Headrotten Bosses is one more thing you’ll be on the lookout for in these zones.

As the Tree of Whispers is a major part of Season 7, it won’t surprise you to learn that its bounties have been boosted. There’s a chance that you’ll earn an Ancestral Collection when turning in a Whisper, which includes at least one guaranteed Ancestral item. Blizzard has also made several tweaks to the flow of Whispers, and expanded the small town around it to make accessing services and turning in Whispers faster.

Season 7 also brings back craftable gems. These occult gems are only available for the duration of the season, and can be crafted from material received from completing Whispers and returning Fugitive Heads. The gems themselves come with strong affixes, and are meant to complement the Witchcraft Powers.

As with every new season, the Eternal Realm is also getting new updates that affect all players, regardless of whether or not they take part in the new seasonal activities. This time, the updates include the Armory, which lets you save and swap between multiple builds for your character, as well as new Uniques and Legendary Aspects.

Ultimate abilities are also getting boosted for all characters, and the Class Quest is being made easier for all classes. Owners of Vessel of Hatred get a small bonus in the form of new Runes, and some updates to the existing ones.

Blizzard will dive deeper into all that and answers a few community questions tomorrow, January 16 as part of the Diablo team’s first livestream of the year. Until then, check the Blizzard blog for everything else revealed today.