Watch Blizzard show off Diablo 4 Season of Witchcraft before it launches next week and we all get back on the grind

As promised, today is the day the Diablo 4 development team at Blizzards hosts its first livestream of 2025. This is a proper Developer Update, not the more casual Campfire Chat. The topic of this one is, of course, is the recently-revealed Season of Witchcraft.

This is Diablo 4’s seventh season, and though anyone who follows the goings-on knew what to expect with the PTR last December, the general player base definitely needs a refresher. In other words, this should be a meaty stream for veteran and casual players.

The Developer Update livestream kicks off today at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK. Given the subject matter, expect this one to run a little long - even if we don’t know who’s actually going to be on the panel this time.

Blizzard has been slowly changing the way new Diablo 4 seasons are revealed for a while now. Rather than dump all major information on stream first before publishing a detailed article recapping it, we’re now getting that article one day ahead of the livestream.

This shift definitely helps with the quality of viewer questions, but it also means the panel doesn’t have to spend as much time explaining changes that have already been put to writing. Although, this being the first Developer Update livestream of 2025, we’re curious if any changes to the format will also be made.

Regardless of all that, if you want to watch the show yourself live, you’ll be able to do so on the official Diablo channels on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok. We’ve also embedded the Twitch player below for your convenience.

Diablo 4’s Season of Witchcraft arrives Tuesday, January 21 across all platforms. It introduces a new seasonal quest that grants you powerful witchcraft abilities, makes several tweaks to the Tree of Whispers and its bounties, boosts Ultimate abilities for all classes, adds a loadout system to quickly swap between builds and more.