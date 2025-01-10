Diablo 4's first livestream of the year is coming next week, and will be all about Season 7 and its new questline

Blizzard developers have returned from holiday to deliver some news for all Diablo 4 players eager to hear more about the game’s next season. Season 7 is kicking off the day Season 6 ends - on January 21 - so it’s time for the team to reconvene and spill some beans.

The more formal Developer Update will return next week, offering one last look at Season 7’s new content before it arrives the week after.

The January Diablo 4 Developer Update is set for Thursday, January 16 at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK. The main point of this one is to preview all the remaining details about the upcoming Season 7, which does include the new seasonal questline.

You may recall that Blizzard revealed practically all the larger details about Season 7 in a livestream that preceded a proper PTR that took place in December. That is because Season 7 will also launch with patch 2.1, which is major enough to warrant its own test environment.

Being a witch and using witch powers is the main theme of this one, which Blizzard had to sort of spoil well ahead of time because of the way the new mechanics intersect with existing gameplay.

Apart from the new gems, witchcraft powers, and the new questline/faction grind, Season 7 also brings several big-ish tweaks to general gameplay. Ultimate abilities are getting boosted across the board, and we’re finally going to be able to save loadouts for every character.

While it’s not clear which members of the development team will be present for this Developer Update, the Q&A - which takes place at the end of the show - will indeed return. I also imagine there may be a few things we still don’t know about Season 7, which is another thing this livestream will hopefully also fix.