We're going to have to wait until next week to learn more about Diablo 4's Season 6, and see more from Vessel of Hatred

Anyone who’s been following Diablo 4 in recent weeks knows that Blizzard has been a little quiet about anything to do with Season 6, the game’s next season kicking off with the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Considering this is Diablo 4’s first major content update since its release last year, the expansion understandably got a lot of airtime. This is going to change next week, however, when Blizzard will finally reveal the first details of Season 6.

Blizzard is calling this one the Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred pre-launch livestream, so we’re expecting it to be big. On Wednesday, October 2 at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK, a group of developers will show off even more of the expansion, in celebration of its impending release.

But the other topic of the night is going to be a deep look at Season 6, which will also be the first time we're getting any details about the new season. Season 6 will be available to all players of Diablo 4, regardless of whether or not they own the expansion.

That said, it’s very possible the season’s main theme will tie into Vessel of Hatred’s narrative. It’s common for seasons that start alongside/follow the release of big content updates to pick up where the new contect left off, so it’s going to be interesting to see how Blizzard managed to navigate this particular challenge.

The third component of the October 2 stream is something of a recap of the tweaks made to the game after the recent PTR, which was a bit more busted than usual, but included so many fundamental changes that we’re certainly going to see more than a few alterations to what we played.

Community director Adam Fletcher will serve as the host once again, leading several Blizzard developers from different parts of the company’s various teams. You’ll be able to follow along live on Diablo’s Twitch, YouTube, and Twitter pages.

Vessel of Hatred arrives October 8 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It requires the base game to play, but an the accompanying patch 2.0 will make changes that affect everyone.