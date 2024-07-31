Diablo 4 Season of the Infernal Hordes kicks off next week, and it’s bringing 50 pieces of new gear, a new horde mode-style co-op activity, and more

It’s that time again; the end of one Diablo 4 season and the (imminent) beginning of another. Blizzard has officially revealed the name of Season 5: Season of the Infernal Hordes. The new season is named after the new co-op activity it's adding to the game.

It begins on August 6, and brings with it plenty of new loot to earn, a new questline, the Infernal Hordes activity, a new type of dungeon and more.

Season of the Infernal Hordes continues what’s now become a tradition for Diablo 4, which kicked off with Season 4: Loot Reborn. In that the new seasonal quest is fairly minor, and only serves as an introduction to a new mechanic or activity. In this case, that’s the Infernal Hordes, a horde mode-like co-op activity (which can also be played solo).

Just like Season 4, much of what Season 5 brings to the game is available across both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms. In other words, you don’t have to engage with the live service side of Diablo 4 to access the new content, as you’d only be doing it to progress your battle pass.

The highlight of Season 5, of course, is the Infernal Hordes. This endgame activity can be accessed at World Tier 3, and it is essentially an advanced horde mode. Players who took part in the Season 5 PTR were able to try it out, and very little has changed since then. This wave-based activity takes palace in Hell’s Realm of Hatred, and tasks you with taking on waves and waves of demons. After finishing each 60-second wave, you get your choice of a Bone and Bane, which are buffs/debuffs that will stick with you for the rest of your session. You have limited revives, and losing all of them is how you end your run.

Infernal Hordes brings back Diablo 2’s Fell Council, who have now been corrupted and will spawn as bosses with distinct twists to try and thwart your climb through the ranks of Infernal Hordes.

Burning Aether is the main currency you collect as you slay your way through the Infernal Hordes. After defeating a Fell Council boss, you’ll be rewarded with Spoils of Hell, a collection of rewards that include Masterworking materials, Gold, and items with Greater Affixes.

The Spoils of Hell caches also contain Legendary and Unique Items, as well as summoning materials for bosses. Each Spoil of Hell will cost you 20 Aether, or 60 for the Spoils of Greater Equipment, which will always drop an item with a Greater Affix.

Season 5 also introduces a new type of dungeon that serves as somewhat of an introduction to Infernal Hordes. Dubbed Hellbreach Dungeons, they’re effectively mini versions of Infernal Hordes runs, containing similar mechanics (like Offerings) and concluding with a boss fight.

Hellbreach Dungeons are available in the Seasonal Realm, and offer similar rewards, and likewise drop Burning Aether you can spend to unlock chests at the end of each dungeon.

One such Hellish-imbued weapon! | Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment.

Speaking of rewards, Season 5 adds more than 50 new items to the loot pool, split among Legendary and Unique rarities. They can be earned everywhere in the world of Diablo 4, but have an increased drop chance within the Infernal Hordes.

Season of the Infernal Hordes goes live at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK on Tuesday, August 6. If you’re curious to learn even more about the new season, Blizzard is hosting a developer update livestream tomorrow, August 1 that will delve into all changes made based on PTR feedback, and seemingly also reveal some wild changes coming to the game’s Uniques.